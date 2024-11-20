Ski California names Sierra-at-Tahoe’s John Rice as President

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Ski California Board of Directors announced the appointment of John Rice, a ski industry veteran with 47 years of experience, as the association’s new President. Rice, who has served as Vice President and General Manager of Sierra-at-Tahoe since 1993, succeeds Mike Reitzell, now President and CEO of the National Ski Areas Association.

The Board also appointed Kristin Bohm, a seasoned attorney specializing in ski industry defense, as Special Counsel to Ski California. Bohm’s deep legal expertise and nuanced understanding of the challenges facing ski resorts will play a pivotal role in supporting the association’s strategies and initiatives. She will support Rice in guiding Ski California into an exciting new chapter for the industry.

“On behalf of the full Ski California board, we’re excited to work with John in a new capacity as Ski California’s next President,” said Wade Reeser, COO of Big Bear Mountain Resort and Ski California board chair. “He has a long history with and deep knowledge of our association, understands the unique challenges of our resorts and the communities they operate in, and is well prepared to step right in and continue the great work that Mike Reitzell did for the past decade on behalf of our industry.”

As the President of Ski California, Rice will serve as the primary leader and representative of the ski industry in California and Nevada. He will oversee the organization’s advocacy efforts, spearhead safety initiatives, develop industry education, drive innovation, and maintain fiscal responsibility. Rice will also be responsible for cultivating key relationships with government agencies, legislators, and industry partners while ensuring that Ski California continues to thrive and grow in alignment with its long-term strategic vision and mission. He will work in close collaboration with the Board of Directors and actively support the organization’s member resorts, from global companies to independent resorts, community-based areas, and nonprofit organizations.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Ski California after a long and fulfilling career in ski area management,” said Rice. “Over the past 40+ years, I’ve witnessed how far we’ve come as an association, and how collaboration has fueled our achievements. I’m excited to embark on this next chapter of service to the industry, and am committed to lead Ski California with focus, passion, and a vision to ensure our continued success.”

John Rice, Ski California President Provided

Over the course of his career, Rice has managed all aspects of operations at five resorts in California. A popular, results-oriented leader widely recognized for his passion for snowsports and commitment to mentoring team members, he is also known for the strong relationships he has established with local, state, and federal stakeholder groups. Rice successfully led the Sierra-at-Tahoe team through the COVID pandemic and navigated the challenges the resort experienced following the Caldor Fire to get Sierra back open and his team back to work.

Rice will lead Ski California from South Lake Tahoe, California. His official start date will be determined based on the transition needed to bring in a new leader at Sierra-at-Tahoe. He will continue to lead Sierra-at-Tahoe until a successor is identified.

Bohm’s appointment as Special Counsel to Ski California ensures the association will be well represented now and in the future. A long-time ski industry defense attorney, Bohm brings nearly 20 years of legal experience to the role, the last nine of which have been spent representing ski resorts, equipment manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders in a wide variety of legal matters ranging from liability defense, employment defense, regulatory compliance, advice and counsel pertaining to safety and risk management, and complex contractual issues. Bohm succeeds John Fagan, who has served as Special Counsel to the association for over 30 years.

Kristin Bohm, Ski California Special Counsel Provided

“Ski California as an association, and most of our individual resorts, have worked alongside Kristin for many years. She is a steadfast defender of our industry who not only understands the unique challenges, issues, and opportunities within our industry, but is well-versed in navigating the legal complexities of it. We’re excited to have her in this important role,” continued Reeser.

Learn more about Ski California at skicalifornia.org .