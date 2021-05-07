Slack, Sommerfeld leading strong season for Viking golfers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In any other year, South Tahoe golfers would have been in the state tournament battling for a title. But due to the ever-present virus, the Vikings will just have to settle for being really good.
Led by seniors Marcus Slack and Bailey Sommerfeld the Vikings have been posting low scores in every tournament.
Slack shot a 78 and Sommerfeld a 79 Wednesday as the Vikings hosted a tournament at Genoa Lakes Ranch Course.
The team has had many successes this year, including Slack tying for first place with Truckee’s Ethan Flynn on April 26 at Sierra Sage and also finishing second at Wildcreek in the opening tournament of the season. He also shot a 79 at Edgewood Tahoe on April 29 in the Whittell Tournament where Sommerfeld shot 80 that same day.
Liam Molesworth shot a 75 at Fernley earlier this week to finish in a tie for third place where the team earned second, just three shots behind Truckee, clearly the best team in the league according to South Tahoe Head coach Greg Kuntz.
“We have 15 boys in the program and enthusiasm is running high,” Kuntz said.
Another player who has contributed to the team’s tournament success has been sophomore Hayden Cannon, who set a personal best with 95 at Edgewood.
The Vikings conclude their season Wednesday, May 12, at Grizzly Creek.
