Some roads will close Saturday for Death Ride

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, is returning to Markleeville on Saturday, July 17. As many as 2,500 cyclists from across the country will attempt the endurance event covering over 103 miles, six highly categorized climbs, and over 14,000 feet of vertical climbing in just one day.

Originally coined the “Markleeville Alpine Challenge” in 1978, the ride has been recognized as one of the most challenging endurance steeped in cycling history. Based in the mountains of Alpine County, the annual ride has threaded its way through several different routes over the years. This year organizers are unveiling the newest route featuring Monitor Pass (8,314’), Ebbetts Pass (8,730’) and the Pacific Grade (8,050’).

Travelers on July 17, should note the road closures in Alpine and Mono counties from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highway 89/Monitor Pass from Markleeville to the junction of Highway 395 in Coleville will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon, and Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass from Markleeville to the eastern end of Lake Alpine will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For updates, visit the official website http://www.deathride.com or the Facebook page Death Ride – Tour of the California Alps or call 530-694-2475.

Source: CHP