South Lake Tahoe to host Northern California BMX State Championship Qualifier

The Northern California BMX State Championship Qualifier will be held Saturday at Bijou Bike Park.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s a big weekend for BMX in South Lake Tahoe.

The Northern California BMX State Championship Qualifier returns Saturday, Aug. 3, to Bijou Bike Park and the day before a special pre-race clinic will be conducted some of the country’s best riders.

Event organizer Duane Trevethan said he expects Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields, two-time Olympian Nick Long, Northern California Local Elite Pro Jake Peebles and many other pros from all over the west coast.

“On the amateur side, we will be expecting about well over 300 novice, intermediate and expert racers from 2 years old to over 60 years old,” Trevethan said in a press release.

The event is free for spectators. Parking will be limited, and overflow parking is across Al Tahoe Boulevard at Lake Tahoe Community College. Riding a bike to the event is recommended.

“We are so excited to have this event back in Tahoe this year,” said Lauren Thomaselli in the release, recreation services superintendent. “This is a huge event for the Bijou Bike Park and is a great opportunity to watch very exciting BMX competition at so many levels.”

This USA BMX sanctioned event will bring together professionals, Olympic athletes and amateurs to compete to earn points toward a NorCal state championship.

Registration for the race is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with the first heats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Racers will have an opportunity to get some tips the night before from some of the industry’s best.

A pre-race clinic will be held with Long and Peebles from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The cost of the clinic is $40 and only 24 riders will be accepted.

Riders of all skill levels are allowed and they are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the clinic to warm up.

For information, or to ensure a spot in the clinic, call 415-350-3246.