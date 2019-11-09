South Lake Tahoe U10 girls win all-star tournament

South Lake Tahoe U10 girls win all-star tournamentSports | November 9, 2019 0 0 South Lake Tahoe was represented last weekend by two 10-and-under girls’ soccer teams at an all-star tournament and one earned the title. Team Cascade won the Kit Carson American Youth Soccer Organzation’s Area 2E and 2F All-Stars Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, at the Pete Livermore Sports Complex in Carson City. The girls now advance to a larger regional tournament. A team from Incline Village came in second place. Team Cascade is coached by Ali and Tommy Insinna and the team consists of (top row from left) Ayla Rodrigues, Isabella Marshall, Myla Jones, Piper Elliott, Charlotte Warren, Roxy Dexter, (bottom, from left) Mia Insinna, Khloe Strauss, Emily Goldstein and Rio Guenther.Provided Sports South Tahoe tennis nearly wins doubles state titleNovember 10, 2019Lady Vikings compete at state tennis tourneyNovember 10, 2019 Incline’s Pietzke leads Highlander runners to stateNovember 9, 2019 LTCC men’s soccer sets wins record; women clinch 3rd straight GVC crownNovember 9, 2019 South Lake Tahoe U10 girls win all-star tournamentNovember 9, 2019 See more