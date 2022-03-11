South Tahoe baseball splits 4 in weekend tourney

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe baseball has been in action since the beginning of March and have split six games so far.

The Vikings won two and lost two this past weekend and also got an early look at rival Truckee.

The Vikings lost 2-1 to Yerington in the tournament opener on Friday and later that day crushed Bishop Union 13-0.

On Saturday, South Tahoe beat Lassen 11-3 and lost 2-1 to Truckee, with a rally in the final inning falling just short.

Against Yerington, the Vikings outhit the Lions 5-4 but surrendered a run in the bottom of the fifth and final inning to suffer the loss.





Joel Gomez tripled and drove in South Tahoe’s lone run which was scored by JR Elizalde.

Also for the Vikings, Garrett Friederici and Luke Laub smacked doubles.

South Tahoe’s offense came alive versus Bishop Union.

Nico Wagner and Gomez each had three hits. Wagner drove in four runs and Gomez scored four times. Christopher Haven singled and doubled and Laub had a pair of hits.

Haden Stephen tossed a 4-inning complete game for the win allowing three hits while striking out three.

Against Lassen, South Tahoe recorded just three hits but was gifted six errors and four walks.

Wagner doubled, scored twice and drove in a run, Ian Ross singled and drove in three and Haven, Laub and Aidan Walker each scored twice.

Against Truckee, South Tahoe rallied in the fifth, and final, inning but came up a run short.

Elizalde singled and drove home Cameron Gruner who had doubled.

Laub tossed the first three innings and completely shut down the Wolverines. He allowed three hits, no runs and struck out seven.

The Vikings (3-3), play a pair of non-league games on Friday and Saturday, at Fernley and at Dayton, respectively.

South Tahoe’s first scheduled home game is against Spring Creek at 3 p.m. Friday, March 18.