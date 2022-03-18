South Tahoe baseball tops Fernley, rallies past Dayton

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings swept a pair of non-league contests last week and have won four of their past five games.

The Vikings scored early on the road and held on to beat Fernley 4-2 on Friday, then rallied from behind, then held off Dayton 12-11 on Saturday.

South Tahoe scored one in the opening inning, one in the third and two in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead. Fernley added two runs in the fifth to finish the scoring.

Joel Gomez went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored and Nico Wagner doubled and singled and drove in a run to lead the Vikings offense.

On the mound, Ian Ross tossed four shutout innings allowing three hits and striking out seven. Wagner hurled three no-hit innings allowing two unearned runs and two walks while fanning six.

Against Dayton, the Vikings scored nine runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to erase a 6-1 deficit and then held on as the Dust Devils scored five times in the sixth to make it close.

South Tahoe recorded nine hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run and was also issued nine walks.

Gomez tripled, singled twice, drove in two and scored three times, Wagner homered and singled and drove in two and Luke Laub doubled and drove in three to power the Vikings.

Also for South Tahoe, Ross scored two runs and Forrest Jones drove in a pair.

Gomez and Wagner are on a tear at the plate to start the season. Gomez is hitting .571 with 12 hits in 21 at-bats, including three doubles and two triples, and Wagner is hitting .429 (9-21) with three doubles and Saturday’s bomb.

Laub and Cameron Gruner combined to allow Dayton just four earned runs as the Vikings defense committed six errors. Laub tossed 5 ⅓ innings allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out seven. Gruner threw 1 ⅔ innings and allowed one earned run and struck out three.

South Tahoe (5-3) was scheduled to host their first game of the season at 3 p.m. Friday, March 18, a non-league clash against Spring Creek (4-3) in South Lake Tahoe. The Vikings were also scheduled to host Elko at 11 a.m. Saturday, but both games have been moved to Western Nevada College located at 2201 W. College Parkway in Carson City. Friday’s game starts at 1 p.m. and Saturday’s game starts at 1:30 p.m.