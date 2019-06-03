 South Tahoe basketball wins Spring Slam tourney | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Sports | June 3, 2019

Staff Report
The South Tahoe Vikings boys’ basketball team won three straight games Saturday, May 11, to claim the Spanish Springs Basketball Association Spring Slam Tournament. The Vikings defeated Hug 53-50, beat Wooster 56-44 and pounded Reno Elite 55-33. The Vikings are (back row, from left) head coach David Finnegan, Lars Ferrier, Ethan Ward, Dylan Chartraw, Frankie Aquilina, Francisco Ubias, (front row, from left) Jason Marcelino, Logan Chapman, Mason Hage and Carl Valiente.
