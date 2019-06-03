South Tahoe basketball wins Spring Slam tourney

South Tahoe basketball wins Spring Slam tourneySports | June 3, 2019Staff Reporteditor@tahoedailytribune.com The South Tahoe Vikings boys’ basketball team won three straight games Saturday, May 11, to claim the Spanish Springs Basketball Association Spring Slam Tournament. The Vikings defeated Hug 53-50, beat Wooster 56-44 and pounded Reno Elite 55-33. The Vikings are (back row, from left) head coach David Finnegan, Lars Ferrier, Ethan Ward, Dylan Chartraw, Frankie Aquilina, Francisco Ubias, (front row, from left) Jason Marcelino, Logan Chapman, Mason Hage and Carl Valiente.Provided Local Sports South Tahoe basketball wins Spring Slam tourneyJune 3, 2019 South Tahoe athletes celebrated as they move on to next levelMay 31, 2019 South Tahoe’s Buchholz repeats, claims 3 state track championshipsMay 26, 2019Roundup: Incline’s Manship swims strong at state; Highlanders lose 2 at state baseball tourneyMay 25, 2019 Incline Village track and field strong at state meetMay 24, 2019 See more