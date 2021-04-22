South Tahoe bats red hot to start season (Gallery)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe roared into the baseball season.

The Viking bats were red hot and the pitching was stingy over three games against Wooster.

The Vikings rolled the Colts 14-0 on Friday, April 16, at home then crushed them again the next day in a doubleheader 21-1 and 15-1, respectively, in Reno.

Wooster just didn’t have the pitching to compete with a quality team like South Tahoe whose annual goal is a state title.

On Friday, the first pitch the Vikings faced, sophomore Joel Gomez smashed a drive that short-hopped the center field fence 390-feet away.

Two pitches later Andrew Lehman drove home Gomez with a sacrifice fly providing the only run of support he would need on the mound.

Lehman (1-0) dominated the Colts in a five inning complete game. The righthander allowed just one hit, one walk and also hit a batter, while striking out 11. He struck out seven straight, four looking, from the end of the first inning through the second and third. He struck out the side in the fifth to end the game.

He also made the most of his four plate appearances by driving in five runs. After his sacrifice fly in the first, he singled to center to drive in another in the second, he hit his second sacrifice fly in the fourth and, later in the 9-run deciding inning, he smacked a two-run single.

Gomez, who developed into a star receiver for the football team, looks like he might do the same in baseball. After his lead-off triple, Gomez lined two run-scoring singles in his next two at-bats. He finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Also for the Vikings, Luke Laub went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, Aidan Walker was 2-for-3, including a one hop double off the left field wall, and drove in two, Miles Hamburg singled, walked and was hit and scored every time he reached base and Nico Wagner singled and scored twice.

South Tahoe ended the first game Saturday in three innings.

Wagner had two singles and drove in three, Lehman doubles and scored three runs, Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, Caden Matthews went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs, Laub singled and scored three times and Gomez singled, scored twice and drove in two.

Walker struck out eight batters in three innings.

The second game went five innings as the Vikings pounded out 14 more hits. Lehman Cameron Gurner, freshman Haden Stephen, Gomez and Laub each had two hits. Gomez tripled, Laub and Lehmann each doubled.

Laub drove in three and Kade Koeppen, Lehmann and Gurner each drove in two runs.

Ian Ross pitched 3 ⅓ innings allowing one earned run while striking out three to earn the victory.

South Tahoe (3-0) plays Sparks in a doubleheader at 10 a.m. Saturday at South Tahoe Middle School then travels to El Dorado on Tuesday before facing rival Truckee in a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, in Truckee.