South Tahoe boys reach championship game at Oakdale Tournament

South Tahoe's Carl Valiente shoots in the lane earlier this year.

Provided / Ruby Abuhajleh

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings boys’ basketball team made a good run to end 2019 at the 49th annual Oakdale Rotary Tournament.

The Vikings thumped Hughson 61-45 on Thursday, Dec. 26, to open the tournament, beat up the tournament host 65-53 on Friday and lost a 59-57 heartbreaker to Ripon Christian Saturday in the championship game.

Cameron Lehmann scored 22 points and three assists to lead the Vikings in the tourney opener against Hughson. Lehmann hit 10 of 17 shots and also made co-team-high four steals with Logan Chapman.

Andrew Lehmann added 11 points, Carl Valiente had six and Frank Aquilina, Mason Hage, Chapman, Jake Tarwater and Ethan Ward all had four points each. Ward and Dylan Chartraw each grabbed six rebounds.

Andrew Lehmann caught fire from 3-point range against Oakdale and scored a game-high 25 points, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Cameron Lehmann added 19 points, including 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and four steals, Tarwater netted six points and hauled in eight boards and Valiente added five points and four steals.

The Vikings started strong in the tournament championship game, jumping out to a 15-9 lead after the first period and 30-26 at halftime.

Ripon Christian stormed back to take a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lehmann’s again led the way scoring a combined 44 points, Andrew had 24 and Cameron 20. They combined to hit 8 of 12 3-point attempts as the Vikings made 11 of 19 as a team. Cameron also pulled down a team-high eight boards and Andrew lead the team with five assists.

Chartraw added six points and Aquilina had three.

The Vikings start the new year with a pair of clashes against two Northern League unbeaten teams. They play an away Northern League game Tuesday, Jan. 7, against Churchill County (5-5, 4-0 Northern) and return home Friday, Jan. 10, to face the Lowry Buckaroos (7-3, 4-0 Northern).