South Tahoe football on schedule to open season Friday in Fallon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After weeks of fire, smoke, evacuations and not much chance to practice outdoors, South Tahoe football is scheduled to get its season underway on Friday.

The Vikings will go on the road to take on Churchill County in Fallon, Nevada at 7 p.m.

The Greenwave have already played three games this season, losing two of them, including a 21-6 decision to Truckee last week.

The Vikings were scheduled to begin the season nearly a month ago under their first-year head coach Jeff Cheek but COVID complications from an opponent led to cancellation of the opener. Since then, smoke from the Caldor Fire, which led to evacuations, forced more games to be canceled.