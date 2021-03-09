South Tahoe football returns to action Saturday against Wooster

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Happy, blessed and grateful were just a few of the words South Tahoe High School Football Coach Louis Franklin used to describe the Vikings returning this weekend to competition.

South Tahoe’s Jake Tarwater fires a pass in the last game the Vikings played on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Truckee. Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography



Under sunny skies, a fresh layer of snow on the mountains, and a diminishing coronavirus threat, South Tahoe will host the Wooster Colts, of Reno, at noon Saturday. Due to virus restrictions, no fans are allowed to attend the game.

“We’re not even concerned with the outcome,” said Franklin, who is also the school’s athletic director. “We’re just excited to be with this group of kids. It’s been over a year since many of them had a chance to play. We’re happy for the opportunity to compete and get our deserving seniors a chance to play.”

When the Vikings run out onto the field on Saturday, it will be their first competitive game in more than 504 days since playing at Truckee on Oct. 26, 2019.

Franklin credits the administration and district for working together to come up with a plan to get the student athletes back in action.

“We need to be flexible and take one day, one week at a time,” Franklin said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep the kids safe.”

There are currently just four games on South Tahoe’s schedule, including at North Valleys at 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Sparks the following Friday at the same time and home against Hug at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Whatever games the Vikings play, Franklin said his team is going to be fired up for the chance.

“You’re gonna see lots of passion and excitement,” he said. “We’re gonna make the most of it.”