South Tahoe girls basketball split pair of games

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ basketball team split two games in the past week.

The Vikings lost 66-34 on Wednesday to Fernley at home and then defeated Dayton 48-32 on Saturday, also at home.

Ivy Gonzalez led the Vikings with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Fernley. Alexi Haven added six points and seven rebounds.

In the Vikings victory, Gonzalez scored a game-high 20 points and also hauled in eight rebounds and made five steals. Haven added 13 points and seven rebounds and Kiva Davis added 10 points and four steals.

The Vikings (4-2) hit the road next and play at Elko and Spring Creek on Friday and Saturday, respectively.