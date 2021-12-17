South Tahoe girls basketball split pair of games
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ basketball team split two games in the past week.
The Vikings lost 66-34 on Wednesday to Fernley at home and then defeated Dayton 48-32 on Saturday, also at home.
Ivy Gonzalez led the Vikings with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Fernley. Alexi Haven added six points and seven rebounds.
In the Vikings victory, Gonzalez scored a game-high 20 points and also hauled in eight rebounds and made five steals. Haven added 13 points and seven rebounds and Kiva Davis added 10 points and four steals.
The Vikings (4-2) hit the road next and play at Elko and Spring Creek on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Incline’s Tippins signs to play hoops at next level
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Eiley Tippins has inked her intentions to play basketball and pursue higher education.