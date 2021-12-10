South Tahoe girls’ basketball wins 3 straight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After suffering a loss in their season opener, the South Tahoe girls’ basketball team recorded three straight victories and started league play this week.

The Vikings defeated Alpha Charter, from the Sacramento area, 39-28 on Friday, Dec. 3, and beat Foresthill 51-23 and Western Sierra Collegiate Academy 52-12 on Saturday.

Junior Ivy Gonzalez tallied 13 points to lead the way for the Vikings against Alpha Charter. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and also collected seven rebounds.

Also for South Tahoe (3-1), Junior Kiva Davis scored eight points and added four boards and eight steals, senior Alexi Haven hauled in nine rebounds, freshman Campbell Matthews scored six points and sophomore Samantha Robinson added six points and five steals.

Haven enjoyed a big game against Foresthill with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Vikings jumped out to a 36-9 lead by halftime.





Gonzalez also filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, five steals, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Against Western Sierra, Davis scored a team-high 15 points, including a pair of 3s, and also made four steals and dished four assists.

Gonzalez had 12 points and six boards, Haven added five boards and five steals and Addie Menke grabbed six rebounds as the Vikings roared ahead 34-6 at halftime.

The Vikings open play Wednesday in the 3A North-West League against Fernley at 6 p.m. at South Tahoe High School. They will also host Dayton at 1 p.m. Saturday.