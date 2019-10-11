South Tahoe girls’ soccer finishes tough stretch still unbeaten

South Tahoe's Marley Befu battles for possession against Spring Creek.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Lady Vikings played four soccer games in seven days, including three straight against playoff competition, and came away unscathed.

South Tahoe (12-2-2, 11-0-2 Northern League) has won six straight and remains in first place

The Vikings started the run last Tuesday against Incline, who sits in fourth place in the Northern League.

Then they beat the third and fourth place teams at the time by identical 2-1 scores, Spring Creek and Elko, respectively, on back-to-back days last Friday and Saturday.

The Vikings capped the stretch by whacking Sparks 8-0 Tuesday at home.

Ilse Decosta scored a goal and assisted on the other to lead the Vikings past Spring Creek.

Giovana De Loia added the other Vikings goal.

Hannia Medina Acosta and Marley Befu each found the net the next day in leading the Vikings past Elko.

After a few close games, the Vikings feasted on a lesser team in Sparks.

Five players found the back of the net, including two each by Anjelina Maltase, Emma Terrell and De Loia. Ella Bickert and Branda Warden each scored goals while Maltase and Bickert each had two assists and Befu and Macy Perez each had one.

The Vikings now have several days off before playing again at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, against the Lowry Buckaroos at South Tahoe.

Northern League standings: South Tahoe 11-0-2 35 points, Truckee 9-1-1 28, North Tahoe 5-2-4 19, Incline 5-5-2 17, Spring Creek 4-4-3 15, Elko 4-4-3 15, Sparks 3-6-1 10, North Valleys 3-6-1 10, Churchill County 2-8-1 7, Lowry 0-10 0.