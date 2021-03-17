South Tahoe girls’ soccer rolls to 2nd straight win

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team on Friday earned its second straight shutout victory.

Anjelina Maltase had two goals and Marley Befu scored and assisted on another in the Vikings 4-0 victory over Wooster in Reno. Emma Terrell also scored for South Tahoe (2-0).

Marley Befu, shown in 2019, scored and assisted on another goal in South Tahoe’s 4-0 win Friday over Wooster. Hans Baumann / ABDiver Photography



“Wooster was a solid team with skilled players and a tough defense to break through,” said Vikings head coach Julia Russell. “After not playing together for many months, the Viking athletes are working through positioning, tactics, and cohesion. It is a joy to observe the players learning to work together and find their rhythm on the field.”

The Vikings scored an impressive goal in the first half. Hogan hit a perfect cross to Maltase who volleyed it past the keeper.

“At the half we shored up a few holes and the girls got into a flow of attacking the goal,” Russell said.

In the second half scored three times within 12 minutes to secure the victory.

Maltase added another goal off an assist from Giovana De Loia. Terrell’s goal was assisted by Befu and Befu’s goal was off an assist from Janeth Hernandez Diaz.

Phoebe Barkann recorded her second shutout in as many games and made three saves.

Maltase has scored five goals in two games and has had a hand, or foot, in six of the Vikings 13 goals.

Up next the Vikings will host Hug, of Reno, at 2 p.m. Friday at South Tahoe High School.