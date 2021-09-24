South Tahoe girls’ soccer unbeaten through 3 games

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings girls’ soccer team had to wait a bit to get the season started, but played three games in just over a week and went through unbeaten.

The Vikings kicked off the season on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with a 1-0 home victory over North Tahoe.

Senior Ella Bickert scored in the first half off an assist from junior Carmen Hardin.

South Tahoe went on the road two days later on Friday, Sept. 17, and hammered the Lowry Buckaroos 6-0 behind a pair of goals from Marley Befu. The senior also added an assist.

Bickert and fellow senior Mackenzie Nealis and juniors Kiana Buchholz and Krystyna Schembri each scored goals and senior Anjelina Maltase and juniors Jenni Arias, Hardin and Independence Newberry each had assists.





The Vikings went on the road Saturday, Sept. 18, to Spring Creek and came home with a scoreless tie.

Sophomore Molly Adams and senior Isabella Stowell split time as goalie in all three games and allowed a single goal while making seven saves.

The Vikings (1-0-1) played at Hug on Thursday and will host North Valleys at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.