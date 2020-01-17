South Tahoe girls suffer 3 losses in past week

South Tahoe's Teagan Welch swats the ball away while playing defense against Churchill County.

Provided / Steve Ranson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe girls’ basketball team suffered three Northern League losses this past week.

The Lady Vikings (2-6 Northern League) lost 55-18 to Lowry on Friday at home, they were defeated 55-25 by Fernley the next day on the road and were edged 48-42 by North Valleys in Reno.

They also suffered a loss late last week to three-time defending state champ Churchill County and have lost four straight in league after starting the year 2-2.

Scoring against the two top-tier teams proved difficult.

Eva Perry led the Vikings against Lowry by scoring half the team’s points. She netted nine points on 4 of 7 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and also blocked a shot.

Also for the Vikings, Alexi Haven scored four, Joebelle Santos added three and Ruby Neiger hauled in five boards.

Haven led the way with 10 points for South Tahoe against Fernley.

Giovana De Loia added nine points and a team-high four boards and Santos, Olivia Russell and Perry each scored two points.

The top six teams in league qualify for postseason and the Vikings are in seventh after seven games, just short of the halfway mark.

The Vikings played at North Valleys on Tuesday and will visit Truckee at 1 p.m. Saturday to finish the first half of league play.

3A Northern League standings: Fernley 8-0, Lowry 7-1, Truckee 6-1, Churchill County 5-3, Elko 5-4, Spring Creek 5-4, South Tahoe 2-6, North Valleys 1-6, Sparks 1-7, Dayton 0-8.