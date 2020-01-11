South Tahoe hoops rally at Churchill County falls short

South Tahoe's Andrew Lehmann shoots against Fallon.

Provided / Steve Ranson

FALLON, Nev — South Tahoe made its Northern 3A game interesting against Fallon Tuesday night.

Hurt by Fallon’s sizzling 26-6 first quarter, the Vikings boys basketball team regrouped and outscored the Wave 54-40 over the next three quarters, but it wasn’t enough as Fallon pulled out a 66-60 win at the Elmo Dericco Gym.

Elijah Jackson paced the Wave with 29 points, including a trio of 3-point shots, and Avery Strasdin added 15 and Thomas Steele 12. Jackson was on fire in the first quarter with 12 points.

South Tahoe’s Frank Aquilina dumped in 16 points, including a pair of treys in the fourth quarter, and Andrew Lehman added 15.

Fallon began the game by taking a 5-0 lead on Toby Anderson’s floater and Thomas Steele’s 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The Wave went on a 12-2 surge with seven points coming from Elijah Jackson including a trey from the corner. Fallon closed out the quarter over the last 2 minutes on a 9-4 run capped by another arching 3-point shot from Jackson beyond the top of the key.

South Tahoe scored its points on baskets from Aquilina, Jake Tarwater and Ethan Ward.

Once they regrouped, the Vikings outplayed the Wave in each of the next three quarters.

South Tahoe began chipping away at the lead with an 18-12 second quarter.

Lehman knocked in seven points including a trey midway through the quarter, and Aquilina chipped in with five points. Jackson pumped in his third 3-pointer for Fallon, while Avery Strasdin connected on a reverse layup and an uncontested shot.

Going into the third quarter trailing 38-24, the Vikings’ defense clamped down on the Wave to outscore Fallon 13-11.

The Wave led by as many as 17 points after Strasdin made his first 3-point shot of the night and again, 49-33, on Jackson’s reverse layup. The Vikings ended the quarter on a 6-1 run with shots from inside the paint. Dylan Chartraw worked for an inside basket, while Andrew Lehman made a spinning jump shot and Cameron Lehman scored on a give and go.

The Vikings kept the pressure on the Wave in the final quarter, outscoring their hosts 23-17. Trailing 57-43 midway through the fourth quarter after Jackson sunk a pair of free throws, Andrew Lehman and Ward made back-to-back shots, and Logan Chapman’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 59-52.

Fallon climbed back up to a 10-point lead with Jackson scoring on a weave up the middle and a layup.

South Tahoe came as close as five points with 14 seconds left in the league contest after Andrew Lehman launched an NBA-range trey from the right side.