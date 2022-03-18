South Tahoe, Incline swimmers open season at Aqua 5 meet
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — The South Tahoe High School swim team opened the season Saturday at the Aqua 5 meet in Truckee.
Ten schools participated, including Truckee, Galena, North Valleys, Incline, McQueen, Reed, Manogue, North Tahoe, and Hug.
Swimmers at the Aqua 5 compete in five events, the pentathlon, and results come from combined times in all events.
South Tahoe had six girls and three boys complete all five events.
Viking Madden Casto was the top finisher for the girls, and boys. She finished in 11th out of 37 who completed all five events — 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 50 free, 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke — and was third best among 3A competitors.
Also for the South Tahoe girls, Alexis Haven earned 18th, Naya Burkett was 30th, Maia Edmonds was 35th and Bella Munson was 37th out of 66 competitors.
Zachary Bellairs led the Viking boys with a 13th place finish.
“This was a good opportunity for our veteran and club swimmers to get a lot of races under their belt to start the season, and many of our younger swimmers gained valuable experience,” said Vikings Head Coach Will Davenport.
Incline Village had several girls complete all five events.
Freshman Ava Hane led the way in 17th, Shannon Hugar was 24th, Madison Racich was 33rd and Abby Duckworth was 34th.
For the Highlander boys, freshman Wiliam Arrison completed all five events and finished in 21st.
