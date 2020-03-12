South Tahoe records strong results at 1st swim meet

South Tahoe's Alexi Haven won the 100-yard backstroke in her first meet of the season.

Provided / Alex Otomo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe started its spring swim season last week with 48 swimmers, including 15 competing in their first meet.

The Viking boys blasted both North Valleys and Churchill County out of the water, winning 176-58 and 188-41, respectively, Friday, March 6, at the Truckee Recreation Center.

The girls also did some dousing of their opponents, beating North Valleys 143-108 and Churchill 143-95.

“The first-timers did great and our veterans put down good times for the first meet of the year,” said Vikings head coach Will Davenport. “I am very happy with the results. Now we start working on improving everyone’s times and getting the new swimmers prepared to swim different strokes.

For the Viking boys, Jerry Guebard swam in four races and won them all.

Guebard won his two individual races, the 10-yard butterfly and the 500 freestyle. He then teamed with Westin Terpening, Sam Evans and Zachary Bellairs to win the 200 medley relay. Guebard finished the meet by teaming with Terpening, Evans and Logan Nelson to claim the 400 free relay.

In his 500 free, Guebard destroyed the competition by about 90 seconds.

Josh Novak took first in the 200 free, Nelson was first in the 50 free and Terpening won the 100 backstroke.

Alex Otomo and Alexis Haven each won four events for the Vikings girls, twice they were on the same winning relay teams.

Otomo earned first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 fly. Haven won the 100 free and 100 back and the two teamed with Hannah Trew and Madelynn Evans to run away from the field in the 200 medley relay.

Otomo and Haven again teamed with Trew and Katherine Hitchcock to win the 400 free relay.

Trew also took first in the 200 free and Trew was the top swimmer in the 50 free.