South Tahoe recreation softball season in works

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s time to start organizing a team because a recreation softball season is in the works.

With California easing regulations on recreational sports the South Tahoe Recreation Softball league commissioner posted that he hopes to have a season plan and operation protocol finalized by the end of April.

“While many uncertainties remain and challenges lie ahead, I believe we will be playing recreation softball in 2021,” said Caleb Fry in a social media post to the league. “California has approved recreational sports conditionally and speaking with local affiliates, I feel confident we will have the green light in the coming weeks to play ball this summer. With help from others, I will be working diligently on an updated season plan that will seek approval by insurance, fields, and align with guidance protocol. My hope is to have this fully approved within a month and until so, nothing is certain and league details cannot be fully finalized.”

The season is expected to run from mid May through late August with seven teams in each league with four making the playoffs.

Online registration, website, information for players and teams should be open somewhere in mid to late April.

Demand and resources will dictate available leagues, but it is anticipated that there will be two nights of coed and two nights of men’s games, likely on different nights.

There will also likely be a free agent team or two where interested players without teams can join.

There will be prizes and trophies to the winning teams.

Fees are expected to be in the $850-$950-plus range per team.

“Many unknowns remain and nothing is guaranteed so please take everything with a grain of salt nowadays and be patient with the process,” Fry said. “We are committed to returning to play, and doing so in the safest capacity we reasonably can.”

For more information, visit the TS&S South Tahoe Softball Facebook page or call Fry at 530-545-1523.