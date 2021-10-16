South Tahoe runners compete at prestigious Clovis Invitational

The South Tahoe cross country team that competed in Fresno include (in no particular order) Maya Burkett, Noosa Higgins, Evelyn Bennett, Sasha Pickett, Tinley Sweeney, Max Menke and Raymond Charley.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe boys and girls cross country teams competed Saturday, Oct. 9, at the prestigious Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park in Fresno.

More than 170 schools and hundreds of runners participated in the ultra competitive 42nd annual event.

The Viking girls had five runners complete the 5,000-meter course and finished 16th out of 25 scoring teams.

They were led by freshman Maya Burkett who traversed the course in 21 minutes, 33 seconds, good for 70th place out of 176 runners in the varsity small school race.

Sophomore Noosa Higgins was 74th in 21:44, junior Evelyn Bennett was 82nd (22:00), freshman Sasha Pickett was 119th and junior Tinley Sweeney was 131st.

The Vikings had just two boys compete and were led by Max Menke. The junior finished 24th out of 170 runners in 16:59.6.

Senior Raymond Charley finished 89th in 18:40.5.