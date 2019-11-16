South Tahoe soccer battling for state championship this morning in Reno

Kelsey Hogan boots the ball upfield during Friday's victory over Virgin Valley.

Hand Baumann / AbDiver Photography

The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team is going for the state title this morning in Reno.

The Lady Vikings will take on arch rival Truckee for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Soccer Championship.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Wooster High School in Reno.

The Vikings advanced with a 1-0 victory Friday morning over Virgin Valley. Truckee advanced with a 2-1 victory over Boulder City.

For the second straight year Truckee and South Tahoe will battle for state supremacy.

The Wolverines are the three-time defending champs.

The Vikings (19-3-3) and Wolverines (16-5-4) have already played each other three times this year with each team winning once and one tie. Each team has scored three goals against each other.