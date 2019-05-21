South Tahoe swimmers earn strong results at state meet

The South Tahoe swim team included (top row from left) Kale Russell, Jay Alford, Pearce Tanner, (middle row, from left) Westin Terpining, Sam Evans, Alex Otomo, Summer Furrer, Tristan Klasko, Luke Allen, Quetzy Ruiz, Lupita Jimenez Vazquez, (front row, from left) Jerry Guebard, Douglas Abbott, Elizabeth Nakamoto, Darby Creegan, Hannah Lucas, Alexis Haven, Madelyn Evans and Hannah Trew.

Provided

NIAA State High School Swimming & Diving Championships At Carson Aquatic Facility, Carson City Girls team scores 1. Boulder City 146 2. Truckee 135 3. South Tahoe 49 4. North Tahoe 47 5. Mojave 46 Boys team scores 1. Truckee 135 2. Boulder City 127 3. Sage Ridge 53 4. Virgin Valley 48 5. Adelson 31 6. South Tahoe 25

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe wrapped up a successful swim season by sending more athletes to the state meet than a year ago and recording better results.

Alexandra Otomo posted the best results for the Vikings, who were 12 strong, and led the girls’ team to a third-place finish, well behind Boulder City and Truckee who finished first and second, respectively, May 18 in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State High School Swimming and Diving Championships at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.

“I am very happy with our results this season,” said South Tahoe head coach Will Davenport. “We placed more swimmers at the state meet this year and we were able to improve our team scores from last year.”

Otomo earned second in the 100-yard freestyle just out-touching third place by .05 seconds and was third in the 100 backstroke.

Otomo teamed with Alexis Haven, Hannah Lucas and Hannah Trew to finish third in the 200 medley relay.

That same group with Madelynn Evans instead of Trew earned third in the 400 free relay.

Haven also finished seventh in the 500 free and seventh in the 100 butterfly and Lucas was eighth in the 200 individual medley and was eighth in the 100 breaststroke.

Darby Creegan, Trew, Evans and Elizabeth Nakamoto earned sixth in the 200 free relay.

The South Tahoe boys finished in sixth place led by strong finishes from senior Tristan Klasko and freshman Jerry Guebard.

Klasko earned fifth in the 200 IM and Guebard was sixth in the 500 free.

The two teamed with Luke Allen and Sam Evans to finish fifth in the 400 free relay and seventh in the 200 free relay.

Davenport will miss his departing seniors but has high hopes for next year.

“We lose some very strong seniors on the boys’ team, but we have underclassmen who are eager to work hard and fill the void,” Davenport said. “Our girls’ team loses two seniors who contributed a lot to our success this year, but we will have an experienced group of juniors who can lead us to an even better season next year.”