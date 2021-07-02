South Tahoe teen earns spot on elite hockey club

Brooks Smyrski, 15, tried out and was offered a goalie position for an elite ice hockey team. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Tahoe High School sophomore hockey player was invited to an ice hockey prospect camp and then was offered a spot after trying out for an elite club.

Brooks Smyrski, 15, tried out for the 15AAA Golden State Elite hockey club and was offered one of their goalie positions.

Smyrski started playing goalie with the local Tahoe Grizzlies hockey club in 2012.

Then in 2016 up until this last season he played with Capital Thunder in Roseville.

Smyrski earned straight A’s during his freshman year.