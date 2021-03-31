South Tahoe tennis earns 1st victory of season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ tennis team, aside from playing tough opponents, has also dealt with freezing temps and snow on its home courts.

The fall season turned into a winter season due to COVID and the Vikings scrambled to find places to practice.

The Vikings No. 3 singles player Kyla Schrauben hit s return in a recent match. Provided



But after figuring out the logistics, the Vikings won their first match of the shortened season on Saturday, 15-3 against Hug in Reno.

The Vikings enjoyed some warm spring weather and enjoyed many match victories, including a thriller between the top players on each team.

Senior captain Sierra Dahl and Hug’s Aenessa Rylski got locked in a battle that went deep into a tiebreaker before Dahl prevailed 12-9.

Freshman Kiara Vasquez split two matches and sophomore Kyla Schrauben earned her first singles win, 6-0.

South Tahoe’s No. 2 singles player Kiara Vasquez smacks a backhand return. Provided



South Tahoe’s top doubles team of juniors Soleil Weed and Lauren Romsos swept all three matches they played, winning 6-2, 6-0 and 6-2.

The No. 2 team of sophomores Erin Yamaoka and Nora Stewart won two out of their three matches, including a rally to win one match, and the No. 3 team of sophomores Danielle Ralston and Stella Devine blazed through their three matches with scores of 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

The Vikings started the season on a cold, breezy day on March 18 and suffered a close 9-8 loss at Sparks.

Sparks’ top singles player won all three of her matches which ended up being the difference in the match.

Dahl earned a 6-2 victory against the Railroaders No. 2 player.

Yamaoka and Weed won both of their doubles matches against the top two Sparks teams, 6-1, 6-1.

A couple of days later, on March 20, the Vikings visited Wooster in Reno and lost 11-7.

Dahl won all three of her matches, 6-2, 6-3 and 6-2. Schrauben pushed two opponents to tiebreakers but fell just short in both. She won her third match 6-0.

Vazquez won her third round match 6-0.

Yamaoka and Weed won two of their three matches 6-0 and 6-3.

“This year has been a year like no other year we have ever experienced,” said Vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk, “We got the OK to have our season, per the NIAA in the months of February, March and April. That is Winter in Tahoe. So with many phone calls, emails, and texts we were able to reserve a location for courts for our team to actually play on. I am very proud of each and every one of these young ladies. It is a pleasure to play against such nice teams.”