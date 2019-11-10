South Tahoe tennis nearly wins doubles state title

Juan Vazquez (left) and Travis Lee (middle) reached the final in doubles at state before losing. They were coach by Will Davenport.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe boys’ tennis team ended a championship season at the state tournament last week in las Vegas.

The Vikings top doubles team of Juan Vazquez and Travis Lee reached the doubles final before suffering defeat.

Vazquez and Lee clawed their way to the final winning matches 7-5, 6-4 and 7-5, 7-6.

“They won two close matches against Moapa Valley and The Meadows to advance,” said Vikings head coach Will Davenport. “To finish second in state to a team that was the defending state champion is a great accomplishment.”

On thursday during the team tournament, the Vikings were defeated by The Meadows School 14-4.

“Our boys fought hard but were overmatched by the depth from the Vegas team,” Davenport said. “Many of our young players gained valuable experience. This group of seniors graduates with three regional titles and 11 individual medals. It will be difficult to replace them, but there are young players excited to get their shot.”