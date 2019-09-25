South Tahoe tennis stays unbeaten, big matches upcoming

South Tahoe's Travis Lee returns a serve Tuesday against Churchill County.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe has rolled to three straight tennis victories to start the season, including a 14-4 drubbing of Churchill County on Tuesday at home.

The Viking boys doubles teams dominated and did not drop a set and surrendered just 17 games over nine matches.

The No. 2 team of Adin Burns and Matthew Sullivan won three matches, the top team of Quinn Proctor and Pete Sullivan cruised through two matches and the No. 3 team of Aidan Walker and Andrew Lehmann won two matches before head coach Will Davenport got some of his younger players court time.

Also earning doubles victories were freshmen Christopher Haven and Landon Paschal and Hayden Cannon and Brandon Wilson.

“Our team starts seven seniors and two sophomores, and I’m expecting good results in all our matches,” Davenport said. “I am very happy with the teams performance today.”

The Vikings top singles player Juan Vazquez and No. 2 Travis Lee each won two matches and No. 3 Brody Cox recorded one team point.

Davenport said the singles played well, but ran into a buzzsaw from Spain, Alvaro Trillo, who surrendered just three games in winning all three of his matches.

The 3A Northern League championship will likely be decided in the next week.

The Vikings (3-0) played at Incline (3-1) Thursday afternoon and have a home date Tuesday with their rival Truckee (3-0). There’s also a home match Monday with North Tahoe (0-4) sandwiched in between, but that should be a tuneup for the next day.