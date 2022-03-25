South Tahoe tracksters finish strong in Reno

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings track and field team had a strong showing last weekend in Reno.

The boys earned fourth out of 15 scoring teams and the girls finished in sixth Saturday at the Smitty Track and Field Classic at Wooster High School.

South Tahoe junior Levi Hernandez led the boys’ effort with three top three finishes in individual events, including first place in long jump.

Hernandez leapt 18 feet, 3.75 inches to best the field of 23 that also included senior teammate Isaac Borrayo in fourth (17-6.5) and freshman Ronan Fisher in 11th (15-11.5).

Hernandez finished second in high jump, reaching 5 feet, 6 inches and was third in the 300 meter hurdles (51.72 seconds).





Also for South Tahoe, Fisher was fourth in the 300m hurdles and Matthew Norling was seventh in shot put (37-075).

The boys finished with 50 points, behind Damonte Ranch (93), North Valleys (76.5) and Truckee (54).

The Viking girls were led by Noosa Higgins who finished second in the 100 meter dash and also anchored the 4×800 relay team that finished second and included Evelyn Bennett, Tinley Sweeney and Alexandra Pickett.

Also for South Tahoe, Rose Friedrich finished third in long jump (26-9.25) and was eighth in long jump, Kalea Paine was fifth in both shot put (25-6.5) and s (71-6) and Danielle Ralston was sixth in discus (68-1).

The Vikings finished with 44 points, behind Truckee (108), Damonte Ranch (82), Yerington (72.5), North Valleys (58) and North Tahoe (57).

