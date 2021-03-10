South Tahoe volleyers serve up aces in sweep
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ volleyball team opened its season on the road Friday with a 3-0 sweep of Sparks.
The Vikings received contributions from everywhere on their 12-person roster in a three-set drubbing, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16, of the Railroaders.
Junior Maiella Riva led a powerful serving attack with eight aces while freshman Olive Chandler had seven and junior Allison Castles had four. As a team the Vikings recorded 23 aces, almost enough points for a winning set.
Sophomore Kayla Nunes was strong at the net with six kills and 14 total blocks, three were solo efforts. Riva also had five blocks, two of which were solo.
Also for South Tahoe, Chandler had five kills, junior Sage Smith had three kills and also had 12 assists, Senior Zoe Brosch had 11 digs, junior Alexi Haven had eight and Castles had five assists.
South Tahoe has six matches left on the schedule, including at 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Wooster and at 5 p.m. Friday, March 19, against Hug.
Currently, no fans are allowed to be in attendance.
