South Tahoe volleyers win 5 straight to open league play

South Tahoe cheers a point won against Fernley.

Provided / Thomas Ranson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School’s varsity volleyball team is in a hurry to get back to the state championships.

The Lady Vikings have started the season on a 5-0 run in Northern League play and are 8-4 overall.

Preseason began with the High Sierra Volleyball Tournament at Earl Wooster High School and Galena High School in Reno.

After defeating two schools from higher divisions, McQueen and Spanish Springs, the team was ready to jump start the season.

Seniors look to dominate this year with eight returners and a newcomer.

Abrielle Bross, an outside hitter who’s committed to play at the University of California, Santa Barbara, entered the season with a hitting average of 45%, which is up to 56% this year, and 113 digs.

Super setter Tyler Pevenage has 237 assists.

Alysse Bross, middle blocker, starts her first year on the team with a 40% hitting average.

The Vikings recently defeated a top-tier team, Fernley, last week on the road and came home Saturday to sweep Lowry.

Seniors Jerra McLaughlin, outside hitter, Ruby Abuhajleh, middle blocker, and Kaitlyn Racca, libero, helped turn around a 1-0 set deficit against Fernley.

South Tahoe has surrendered just three sets in five league matches.

The team stays close on and off the court.

“This season has been the best season so far,” said senior Maile McDaniel. “I’ve played for seven years and have never felt more love and teamwork.”

Led by coach Kelly Racca, the team travels to Clovis, Calif., this weekend for the Hard Driven Volleyball Tournament.

Ruby Abuhajleh is a student-athlete at South Tahoe High School.