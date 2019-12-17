South Tahoe wrestlers off to hot start

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Viking wrestling is off to a hot start in what promises to be a strong season.

South Tahoe coaches have been focused in recent years with growing the program and that effort is paying off wiht a pair of early-season dominant victories.

The Vikings pasted rival Truckee to the mat in a 74-6 victory and beat Quincy 68-12.

Lead by returning state qualifier at Gavin Breen 152 pounds and fourth-place finisher Nate Singelyn (145), the Vikings boast one of their most complete lineups in years.

“We are two to three kids deep at most weight classes,” said coach Ryan Wallace. “Having 35-plus kids in the room is extremely helpful for duals. In the past we have had to piece together a dual line-up and in some cases thrust less experienced kids into matches or give up forfeits.”

Singelyn plans on being the state champion this year in the 145-pound division and Breen doesn’t plan to settle for anything less in the 152-pound weight class.

They’re both working hard to get there and both have younger brothers on the team.

“(The) coaches have been asking me to push hard every day to show everybody how to get better,” Singelyn said.

On Tuesday, the Vikings proved that the tone and message being set by their top two returners has been well-received.

Five freshman took advantage of their first opportunities to notch varsity wins including, Sofia Marroquin (106), Aiden Breen (113), Jeffery Chavarria (120), Garrett Friederici (126) and Andrew Singelyn (138). All cracked the varsity lineup and each notched wins against Truckee and four of the five also earned victories against Qunicy.

Other highlights came from juniors Derek Robbins (145) and Brandon Ruiz (170), who both went 2-0 in the two duals.

“Robbins’ technical knowledge is unmatched,” Wallace said. “He has a unique way of making violent actions look almost tranquil. Conversely, our guy Z (Ruiz) is an unpolished, explosive, powerhouse, opposite ends of the spectrum both fun to coach.”

South Tahoe also got varsity wins out of Moises Valencia (182), Benjamin Rohrbacher (195), Leif Ferrier (195) and J.D. Martinez (285).

“It is a hard earned luxury to have multiple kids of similar weights to practice against, and have real competition for each varsity spot, plus we are loaded with leaders, which lightens the load on the coaching staff,” Wallace said. “It’s pretty special to have guys like that to lean on every day.”

South Tahoe’s next home meet will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, against Hug.