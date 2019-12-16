South Tahoe’s Hogan named league MVP; IV, Whittell girls awarded

Kelsey Hogan was the Most Valubale Player in the Northern League this season.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Kelsey Hogan has been a star player ever since she stepped onto the South Tahoe High School soccer field her freshman year.

As a junior this past season, Hogan, a forward, made her largest impact leading the Lady Vikings in goals and assists and ultimately helping the team to win back-to-back Northern League titles.

When all was said and done, Hogan was named the Most Valuable Player for the league and also earned first team all-state.

Hogan scored 20 goals and assisted on 13 more for a total of 53 points. The 53 points were below her sophomore output of 71 points, 30 goals and 11 assists, but the Vikings spread the wealth around more this season.

Hogan’s good friend and teammate, junior Giovana De Loia, last year’s MVP, earned first team all-league and first team all-state.

The forward who was closely marked all season, scored 15 goals and added five assists for 35 total points.

Sophomore Marley Befu also earned first team all-league and all-state.

Befu has turned into one of the Vikings best players with a nonstop engine in the midfield.

She scored seven goals and added seven assists for 21 points. Her strength was maintaining possession while stripping the ball away from opponents.

Vikings sophomore defender Jenna Pevenage was named first team all-league and second team all-state. She scored one goal and had six assists.

Senior Morrison Salmon was also recognized. She earned second team all-league as a midfielder.

Anjelina Maltase, Sarah Hardin and Citlalli Herrera earned honorable mention.

Giangreco leads way for Incline soccer

Incline Village senior Sami Giangreco was the top award winner for the Highlanders.

Giangreco, a midfielder, was one of the team’s leading scorers and one of the most athletic players on the North Shore.

Giangreco was named first team all-league and second team all-state despite the Highlanders narrowly missing out on the state playoffs.

Incline nearly pulled off a massive upset over No. 2 seed Truckee in the northern region playoffs, but ultimately lost in extra time.

Junior Jada Moore, back from an injury the previous year, had a strong season and was one of the team’s top scorers. Moore earned second team all-league.

Senior defender Anna Erickson was also named to the second team.

Elisabeth Stranzl earn honorable mention.

Whittell’s Campbell, Rippet have productive seasons

Whittell was the last team left out of the playoffs even though it won four of its last five games to finish at 7-5-2.

The Warriors mighty one-two punch combined for 62 of the team’s 77 goals. They each scored 31. Campbell added 17 assists and Rippet did a touch better with 21.

Campbell earned first team all-league and was also named to the second team for state.

Rippet earned first team all-league.