South Tahoe’s Lehmann, Walker, Molesworth claim regional tennis titles

Andrew Lehmann hits a backhand against Truckee during the Vikings run to the regional crown.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Andrew Lehmann surrendered just five games in four matches en route to claiming the singles title of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern Boys Individual Tennis Championships on the Plumas Courts at the Reno Tennis Center.

The South Tahoe senior entered the tournament as the top seed and backed up that ranking.

Lehmann swept through the first round 6-0, 6-0, before having some trouble with Truckee’s No. 8 seed Jack Bertken. Lehmann lost four games in the first set but prevailed 6-4, 6-0.

In the semifinals, Lehmann swept through the No. 5 seed from Wooster and capped off the tournament, played over four days due to inclement weather (Oct. 22-25), by squashing the No. 2 seed 8-1.

South Tahoe had two other singles in the tournament, No. 6 seed Brennan Monroe and No. 7 Seth Johnson.

Monroe cruised in the first round 6-1, 6-1 and had the No. 3 seed on the ropes in the quarterfinals after winning the first set 7-5 but couldn’t hold the momentum and fell in three sets, one match short of qualifying for the state tournament.

Johnson also enjoyed a first round rout with a 6-1, 6-0 victory, but ran into stiffer competition in the quarterfinals and lost to the No. 2 seed.

The individual state tournament begins Friday at Liberty and Bishop Gorman high schools in Las Vegas.

Lehmann will take on the No. 4 seed from southern Nevada.

South Tahoe is also competing in the team tournament that started Thursday and ends Friday at Liberty High School.

South Tahoe entered the doubles tournament with the top to seeded teams and also the fifth ranked team and all qualified for state. All three teams earned their way to the final four.

Aidan Walker and Liam Molesworth gave up just three games en route to the title. They received a walkover in the first round, swept the No. 8 seed in the semis and prevailed 8-3 over the No. 3 seed from Churchill County in the final.

No. 2 seed Landon Paschal and Chris Haven cruised in their first two matches but lost a nailbiter (6-4, 6-7(9), 7-6(3)) in the semis that included the three sets, the final two went into tiebreakers.