South Tahoe’s Menke wins cross country race
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe’s Max Menke was the fastest runner Friday, Oct. 22, at the Sierra Lutheran High School Dave Marson Cross Country Invitational in Carson City.
Menke finished the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 54.45 seconds to crush the field of 43 runners by about 23 seconds.
Raymond Charley earned 10th place for the Vikings in 21:34 and Diego Vasquez was 38th in 26:15.
The Vikings didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
The Vikings will race Friday in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern 3A Championships in Sparks.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Tahoe’s Lehmann, Walker, Molesworth claim regional tennis titles
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Andrew Lehmann surrendered just five games in four matches en route to claiming the singles title of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern Boys Individual Tennis Championships on…