South Tahoe’s Otomo wins while competing in 1st triathlon

Alexandra Otomo finished first recently in the Nevada State Championships at the Pyramid Lake Triathlon.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Triathlon Club member Alexandra Otomo competed recently in her first event and came home as the champion.

Otomo won the female title Saturday, June 29, in the Nevada State Championships at the Pyramid Lake Triathlon.

Otomo was seventh out of the water after the half-mile swim then crossed the line first in the sprint triathlon after a 14-mile bike ride and 3.2-mile run.

Coach Will Davenport sponsors the club while Tristan Klasko, who just graduated from South Tahoe, is the president and founder of the club.

Klasko and Davenport have both competed in the race — which was designated as the high school state championships this year — three times.

Klasko and sophomore teammate Jerry Guebard finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively. It was Guebard’s first taste of triathlon competition. He was the second fastest out of the water.

“Jerry was the second swimmer out of the water which is a big accomplishment considering he was going up against the top adult competitors,” Davenport said.

Davenport said the number of high school kids competing in triathlons has risen in the last few years and the club’s goal is to increase participation every year.

“All our participants so far have come from our swim team, so they have excelled in the water portion of the race,” Davenport said. “We are looking to become stronger on the bike and run in the future.”

The club’s next event will be the Lake Tahoe Triathlon on Aug. 24.