ST girls golf winds down, tryouts being held for boys’ team

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While others around Lake Tahoe wait for the snow to melt before dusting off their clubs, South Tahoe’s golf teams have been busy since the 3A high school “fall” sports started in February with the girls’ season.

South Tahoe’s Sadie Beall hits from the bunker. Provided



They concluded their five tournament schedule on Thursday, April 8 at the Genoa Lakes Ranch Course. There are nine athletes playing this year, all freshmen or sophomores

“We are young, but talented,” said Head Coach Greg Kuntz. “Only one girl, Izzy Wilson, returned from last year. One freshman, Ava Wolfe, has been fantastic, finishing third at Genoa Lakes and fourth at Sierra Sage. We have a great group of student-athletes, who could likely be in contention right now for the Academic State Championship. They’ve got great grades and great golf ahead of them.”

Ava Wolfe putting at Genoa Lakes. Provided



Meanwhile, in an interesting twist of scheduling (and calendar), where fall and spring sports have an overlap, Kuntz is currently holding tryouts for the boys’ golf team while the girls’ team concludes their season.

“The enthusiasm is great,” he said. “Over 20 boys signed up to play. We have two outstanding seniors in Marcus Slack and Bailey Sommerfeld, so I’m grateful that they’ll get to have some semblance of a senior season.”

The boys are scheduled to play in seven tournaments over the next six weeks, including April 29 at Edgewood, May 5 as hosts either in Genoa or, if the warm weather holds, locally.

Kuntz expressed thanks to Genoa Lakes for accommodating both teams.

“The golf program is so lucky to have courses like Genoa Lakes, Lake Tahoe Golf Course and Tahoe Paradise as friends of the program,” he said. “They provide incredible support for these kids to access their facilities and improve their games.”