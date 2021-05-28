ST, IV strong at regional swim meet; Incline’s Bilotti sets 2 records

Incline’s 200-yard medley relay team of (from left) Liam Jones, Nick Finne, Andrew Bilotti and Ben Rock took second place. Provided



South Tahoe and Incline Village swimmers had strong showings at the season-ending regional meet, including setting new records and personal bests.

The South Tahoe girls and boys finished third and fourth, respectively, while the Incline boys and girls each earned fifth place Saturday at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Trials and Finals at Carson Aquatic Center.

Incline Highlanders

Before Andrew Bilotti could set the water ablaze, his teammate Sequoia Denton sang the national anthem.

Incline junior Andrew Bilotti collected a lot of hardware from the regional meet. Provided



Shortly after, Bilotti started off on his record-setting day. The junior set two new school records that he can chase next season as a senior.

Bilotti dominated the preliminaries in the 200-yard freestyle by more than 3.5 seconds and then held off a challenge to claim first place in the final.

Bilotti finished in one minute, 47.62 seconds to beat his nearest competitor by more than 2 seconds.

The previous record was 1:54.18 set in 1994 by B. Sparks.

The Highlander girls 200-yard free relay team of (from left) Madison Racich, Sequoia Denton, Abby Duckworth and Samantha Martinez-Urzua finished fourth.



Bilotti came back later in the meet and bested the field in the 500 free. He was more than 11 seconds faster than anyone in the preliminary race but was pushed in the final and won by about 2 seconds with a school-record time of 4:54.27. He broke the previous mark of 5:06.97 set by E. Petrilla in 1987.

Bilotti was also part of the 200 medley relay team that finished second fastest and the 400 free relay that earned third.

Bilotti with Liam Jones, Nick Finne and Ben Rock edged a Sage Ridge team by less than a quarter of a second for second place in the 200 medley relay. The group came back later in the meet and grabbed third in the 400 relay, finishing about 5 seconds behind second place.

Jones finished fifth in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke and Finne, a senior, finished in sixth place in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke with personal best times.

Top results for the Highlander girls include, Madison Racich, Denton, Abby Duckworth and Samantha Martinez-Urzua finishing fourth in the 200 free relay; sophomore Shannon Hugar earning sixth in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 back; Ava Winter swam the 100 breast and finished seventh with a time improvement of 5.66 seconds and Duckworth, a freshman, finished sixth in the 500 free cutting more than 30 seconds off her seed time.

Incline head coach Megan Ballew was named Coach of the Year and the Highlanders received the combined team Sportsmanship Award.

South Tahoe Vikings

The Vikings earned a majority of their points from relays.

The girls 200 medley relay of Madden Casto, Kerianne Bourdu, Alexis Haven and Ivy Gonzalez finished fourth while the boys team of Weston Terpening, Jerry Guebard, Zachary Bellairs and Jackson Trew earned fifth place.

Bellairs, Terpening and Guebard later teamed with Sam Evans to get fourth in the 400 free relay.

Darby Creegan, Jasper Webb, Bourdu and Katherine Hitchcock teamed to get fifth in the 200 free relay while the boys team of Omar Manzano, Cesare Grepo, Trew and Sam Evans also got fifth.

The Vikings top individual results included Bourdu earning firth in the 200 free followed closely by Creegan in sixth; Bellairs finished fifth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 fly; Bella Munson finished fourth in the 500 free followed by Casto in fifth and Guebard earned fifth in the 500 free.