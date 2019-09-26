ST volleyer Pevenage earns college grant at upper division tourney

Super setter Tyler Pevenage (1) puts the offense in motion earlier this season.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe High School’s varsity volleyball team took a beating against higher-division schools at a tournament in Clovis over the weekend, but one player walked away with a great prize.

At the Hard Driven Volleyball Tournament, the Riding family gave away two college grants to players who’ve shown hard work and dedication to volleyball, their team, school and community.

Out of 26 teams, Tyler Pevenage, senior captain and setter for the Lady Vikings, received a $1,000 college grant.

“Being nominated, let alone chosen as a recipient, was a huge surprise to me,” Pevenage said. “It made me realize that all of my hard work, dedication, and perseverance over the past few years didn’t go unnoticed.”

South Tahoe head coach Kelly Racca, who has coached Pevenage since seventh grade, said the odds were in her favor.

“I nominated Tyler, as she was not only well-deserving of the scholarship, but I also thought a 1-in-26 shot were great odds. I was proud and humbled that out of the nominations, the Riding family chose Tyler based on her character, her ability to overcome obstacles, and her passion to serve her team.”

The Vikings (6-0 Northern) jumped back into Northern League play this week with matches Wednesday at Dayton (5-3) and Friday night at Truckee (7-0), which is shaping up to be a battle for first place.