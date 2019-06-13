 STFC Avalanche take 1st in Wild West tourney | TahoeDailyTribune.com

STFC Avalanche take 1st in Wild West tourney

Sports | June 13, 2019

The South Tahoe Futbol Club Avalanche U12 boys’ team took first place Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at the Wild West Tournament in Carson City. The Avalanche are (back row, from left) Luke Amato, Kace Estrada, Jared Orozco Corona, Luis Vazquez Mariscal, Bryan Dominguez, Willem Madrid, Ethan Trew, Barron Younger II, Benjamin Arellano, Luke Leal, (front row, from left) Scott Yamaoka, Simon Stafford, Tye Hill and Payton King. Not pictured is Moise Garza-Fierro.
