STFC Avalanche take 1st in Wild West tourney

STFC Avalanche take 1st in Wild West tourneySports | June 13, 2019 The South Tahoe Futbol Club Avalanche U12 boys' team took first place Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at the Wild West Tournament in Carson City. The Avalanche are (back row, from left) Luke Amato, Kace Estrada, Jared Orozco Corona, Luis Vazquez Mariscal, Bryan Dominguez, Willem Madrid, Ethan Trew, Barron Younger II, Benjamin Arellano, Luke Leal, (front row, from left) Scott Yamaoka, Simon Stafford, Tye Hill and Payton King. Not pictured is Moise Garza-Fierro.Provided