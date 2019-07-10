 STFC Black Wolves take 1st place in NorCal Premier League | TahoeDailyTribune.com

STFC Black Wolves take 1st place in NorCal Premier League

Sports | July 10, 2019

Staff Report

The South Tahoe FC Black Wolves 16-and-under boys’ soccer team went undefeated in nine games this season (8-0-1) to earn first place in the NorCal Premier League Spring 2019 in Sacramento. The season ran from March 16 to June 21. The Black Wolves played teams from Sacramento, Elk Grove, Dixon, Woodland, Fairfield, Ceres, Roseville, Grass Valley and Modesto. The team is comprised of Coach Xavier Sampen, Cesar Estrada, Lewis Marroquin, Ryan Henman, Giovanni Palomera, Alonso Grajeda, Juan Medel, Daniel Hernandez, Mateo Cuevas, Isaac Borrayo, Juliun Morales, Jude Stackpole, Pablo Garcia, Alexis Rosas, Kevin Vazquez, Brayan Palemon, Miguel Galicia, Diego Rosas and Kevin Mariscal.
