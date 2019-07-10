STFC Black Wolves take 1st place in NorCal Premier League

STFC Black Wolves take 1st place in NorCal Premier LeagueSports | July 10, 2019Staff Reporteditor@tahoedailytribune.com The South Tahoe FC Black Wolves 16-and-under boys’ soccer team went undefeated in nine games this season (8-0-1) to earn first place in the NorCal Premier League Spring 2019 in Sacramento. The season ran from March 16 to June 21. The Black Wolves played teams from Sacramento, Elk Grove, Dixon, Woodland, Fairfield, Ceres, Roseville, Grass Valley and Modesto. The team is comprised of Coach Xavier Sampen, Cesar Estrada, Lewis Marroquin, Ryan Henman, Giovanni Palomera, Alonso Grajeda, Juan Medel, Daniel Hernandez, Mateo Cuevas, Isaac Borrayo, Juliun Morales, Jude Stackpole, Pablo Garcia, Alexis Rosas, Kevin Vazquez, Brayan Palemon, Miguel Galicia, Diego Rosas and Kevin Mariscal.Provided Local Sports STFC Black Wolves take 1st place in NorCal Premier LeagueJuly 10, 2019 Incline High School celebrates basketball state championshipJune 14, 2019 STFC Avalanche take 1st in Wild West tourneyJune 13, 2019 STFC Impact win soccer tourney in DavisJune 13, 2019 Student Athlete of the Month: Track star Millie Jenkins leaving mark at Incline High SchoolJune 11, 2019 See more