STFC preps for CUFA soccer tournament, tryouts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Futbol Club is preparing for its busiest week of the year and the South Lake Tahoe should brace for an influx of youth soccer players.

The club will hold its hugely successful Come Up For Air tournament next weekend and will immediately follow with three days of tryouts.

The CUFA tournament, now in its eighth year, takes place Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, and about 10,000 kids of ages 8-19 are expected to journey to the basin with their parents.

Teams from all over California, Nevada and as far as Idaho participate. Any grass patch on the South Shore is put to use with kids playing soccer.

The tournament features close to 200 teams spread across 18 fields with the hub being Lake Tahoe Community College.

The Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority figures the event brings about $2 million to the city.

Tryouts will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 17, 19-20, with different times for different ages and genders.

And kids of ages 8-18 may register at southtahoefc.com/tryouts and all tryouts will be held at LTCC.

Players should bring cleats, shin guards and water for the tryouts. The club provides balls, bibs and other equipment.

Girls born from 2007-2010 and boys born from 2007-2011 will tryout from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m., respectively, Monday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, girls born from 2001-2006 will tryout from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and boys (2003-2006) will take the field from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Tryouts are free and the cost to be a STFC member is $50.

For information about tryouts or CUFA, contact STFC Director of Coaching Brandon Garinger at 530-721-7671 or brandongarninger@gmail.com or visit southtahoefc.com.