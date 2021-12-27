STFC’s U13 boys crowned champions at NorCal State Cup

The Gold Cup Champions include (from left) Hunter McClary, Shamus Nealis, Aaron Ramirez, Ivan Jimenez, Max Wolfe, Gavin Osborne, Caleb Hurst, Fabian Mariscal, Liam Breen, Jesus Ramirez, Ben Jaeger, Wyatt Ochoa, Matt Klym, Coach Jim Nealis, Matteo DeLeon, Santiago Calva, Brody Martin, Aeron Pettus, Tyler Skotvold, Coach Brent Wolfe and (not pictured) Isaac Cortez.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two years ago the South Tahoe Futbol Club 13 and under boys’ team had tears of sadness after making it to the semifinals of the NorCal State Cup and losing on a cold rainy day.

This past Sunday, Dec. 12, there were tears of joy as they were crowned as the U13 NorCal Gold State Cup Champions.

According to NorCal Premier Soccer, over 700 teams start the tournament in the U11-U13 age brackets.

In the final, it was a back-and-forth game with Liverpool FC International Academy from the Bay Area with the locals winning 2-0.

STFC broke a scoreless tie with 6 minutes left in the game. Ben Jaeger booted an 18-yard, left-footed shot into the net for the lead off an assist from Hunter McClary.

STFC struck again 3 minutes later on a breakaway. Jaeger drew the goalie out of the box and then hit a centering pass to Fabian Mariscal, who made a sprint between two defenders, and scored the second goal.

“This season for state cup and league was difficult but our team took it in stride,” said Head Coach Chris DeLeon. “From injuries to growth pains, they all sacrificed and played new positions and formations. A lot of praise go to those who score but our back line was key in this formation, they stopped and started many of these great attacking transitions.

“In our last three games from quarterfinal to NorCal State Cup championship we scored nine goals and allowed one,” DeLeon added. “It was an entire team effort, they came together at the right time.”

COVID forced the tournament to be canceled last season, then this fall South Lake Tahoe was evacuated due to fire, followed by no practices because of snow, “but still these boys showed up and played every time they had the chance,” said Coach Chris DeLeon.

The Gold Cup Champions include Hunter McClary, Shamus Nealis, Aaron Ramirez, Ivan Jimenez, Max Wolfe, Gavin Osborne, Caleb Hurst, Fabian Mariscal, Liam Breen, Jesus Ramirez, Ben Jaeger, Wyatt Ochoa, Matt Klym, Coach Jim Nealis, Matteo DeLeon, Santiago Calva, Brody Martin, Aeron Pettus, Tyler Skotvold, Coach Brent Wolfe and Isaac Cortez.