Stingy Vikings shutout Spring Creek, Elko

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe baseball rolled past two non-league opponents last week without surrendering a single run.

The Vikings buried Spring Creek 10-0 on Friday and dumped Elko 15-0 on Saturday. Both were “home” games but played at Douglas High School due to field conditions in South Lake Tahoe.

The Vikings made quick work of Elko, winning by the mercy rule in four innings.

Joel Gomez doubled twice, drove in six runs and scored three runs and Nico Wagner doubled and singled twice and also had six RBI to power the Vikings.

The duo have been on fire since the season started. Gomez has raised his average to .556 (15-27) and has driven in 15 runs in 10 games. Wagner is hitting .448 (13-29) and has driven in 18 runs. They each have five doubles.

Wagner started on the mound and allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out 10 in the four-inning complete game.

Also for South Tahoe, Ian Ross had two hits, Caden Matthews and JR Elizalde each scored twice and Garrett Friederici, Luke Laub and Elizalde all had RBIs.

Ross dominated Spring Creek on Friday. Ross hurled a 6-inning complete game victory allowing five hits and one walk while striking out a dozen.

Ross has appeared in four games this season and has surrendered just three earned runs in 14 innings (1.50 earned run average) while whiffing 27.

Ross was supported by Friederici who singled twice, scored three times and drove in one and Wagner who doubled and drove in two. Ross supported himself with a single and two runs scored. Christopher Haven singled and scored twice and Aidan Walker drove in two.

The Vikings (7-3) will play two more non-league games this week, Friday at Churchill County and Saturday at Lowry before jumping into league play the following week with three games against Wooster.