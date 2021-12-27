STMS hoopsters enjoy thrilling win at end of season tournament

The South Tahoe Middle School eighth grade basketball team recently earned second place in the end of season tournament.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — South Tahoe Middle School’s eighth grade boys’ basketball team recently enjoyed an exciting tournament that included winning one game at the buzzer and reaching the championship game at the end of season tournament in Carson City.

The Timberwolves won their first round game 35-32 over Carson Middle School in thrilling fashion with Esha Davis hitting a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The kids from both seventh and eighth grade teams stormed the court and the parents, fans and other players in the gym watching sent out a roar of excitement.

The Timberwolves beat Eagle Valley in the semfinals in another back and forth game in overtime, 37-33.

After a long, emotional day, the Timberwolves lost to Pau Wau Lu in the title game.

“It was a much better season then initially expected,” Said Coach Matt Bryant. “We were able to complete all 10 games along with the tourney with no disruptions from COVID or weather. At this level, the theme of the season is always to get better as individuals, better as a team and better for the future so we can compete for league, zone and state titles on the varsity level. The kids did a great job of tuning in and improving during the season which showed with the second place result in the season ending tourney.”

The seventh graders won their opening match against Lake Tahoe School but lost to Pau Wau Lu in the semifinals trying to reach the championship game.

The seventh and eighth grade teams are coached by father and son Phil and Matt Bryant. Phil Bryant also coaches the Whittell High School varsity boys who also hosted a tournament the same weekend leaving Matt Bryant to coach both teams at the end of season tourney.