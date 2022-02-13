Sugar Bowl girls dominate at Grand Targhee freeride event

Sugar Bowl Academy sophomore Elsa McAllister stands atop the podium at Grand Targhee Ski Resort with senior Elena Messner in second and Rachael McAllister in third.

Courtesy photo

Competitive junior freeride teams from across the country arrived in Wyoming on Feb. 2, for the International Freeskiing & Snowboarding Association’s Junior National event at Grand Targhee Ski Resort.

Among those the competition brought in were a talented group of athletes from Sugar Bowl Academy excited to test themselves on the steep and gnarly terrain that Grand Targhee is known for.

Over the course of the three-day event, the young competitors, ages 12 through 18, vied for a qualification spot for the finals day. Judges take into account five criteria to determine a score — difficulty of line, control, fluidity, jumps, and technique.

After hundreds of runs by skiers and riders across multiple age groups throughout the weekend, the young cadre of Sugar Bowl Academy athletes earned the top spots on the podium for the 15-18 girl’s category.

Sophomore Elsa McAllister scored the win on the weekend, followed by Senior Elena Messner taking second and Rachael McAllister scooping up a third-place finish. Freshman Vivianne Brown claimed 6th in a highly competitive 12-14 girls category.

Sugar Bowl’s team will join others from around the area this weekend at Palisades Tahoe for Tahoe Junior Freeride’s third stop of its series.