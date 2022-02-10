Super ways to watch the big game

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The country is preparing for the game of the year with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:30 p.m.. Businesses all over South Lake Tahoe are ready to host fans from near and far for an unforgettable game.

AlexWorX at Stateline and the Y will be hosting Super Bowl parties, packed with drink giveaways, ski shots, and great vibes.

At the Loft in Heavenly Village, staff and the chefs have put together an afternoon perfect for any football fan, complete with multiple screens to view the game, a jam-packed buffet with a tasty try-tip carving station and more.

“We don’t have any shows for that night,” said co-owner of the Loft Paul Reder. “We turn [the theater] into a big stadium with a high definition screen projector.”

The event is one that the Loft has hosted every year for a long time, and the tradition is loved by many in town; so much so that it normally sells out every year.

Reder suggests buying tickets ahead of time to make sure to get in on the action. For full access to the buffet along with a great view of the game, tickets cost $49. Additionally, specialty drinks, house wine and beer will be on sale for $6. The event is reserved for those 21 and older.

He added that watching the game at the Loft this year will give sports fan’s the best experience they can have at the best price.

“We have incredible sound in the theater,” said Reder. “It makes it feel like you’re right there. We have super comfortable seating in the lounge, it’s like being right in your living room.”

Tickets are available at the Loft’s website at thelofttahoe.com , or through calling at (530) 523-8024. Doors for the pregame broadcast will open at 2:30 p.m., with the buffet opening when the game starts at 3:30 p.m..

The Loft isn’t the only South Lake Tahoe business that will be showing the game in style this year.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be hosting guests from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Graceland Ballroom. For $75, viewers will get a raffle ticket to win official football memorabilia, stadium style food, one drink ticket, and a bucket of select beer and seltzer per table.

Doors will open at 2:30 for those 21 and over, and the food served will be determined by the quarter of the game. During quarter one, warm pretzels served with beer cheese and mustard will be served. Before halftime, guests will get cheeseburgers and tater tots, and after half-time, there will be treats inspired by the team cities playing during the game.

To register, visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/5123 .

Harrah’s will be offering two different experiences for the Super Bowl this year.

The ultimate experience will be held at Harrah’s Special Events Center. Doors will open at 3 p.m.. For $65 (plus fees), guests will get spacious seating and high quality broadcasts with all-you-can-eat stadium buffet food and all-you-can drink responsibly open bar.

At Center Stage on Harrah’s casino floor, guests can get in on the action for $25, which includes two drinks, a dedicated seating area, and access to a special tailgate menu.

Tickets for the Special Events Center viewing are available on Ticketmaster.com, and the Center Stage viewing tickets can be bought at the door starting at 2 p.m..

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/things-to-do .