Tahoe fighters all victorious at WFC 134

Keenan Herrera won by knockout in the third round on Saturday.

Provided/Tim Moore Photography

STATELINE, Nev. — Three local fighters earned victories this past weekend at World Fighting Championships 134, including one who earned a title belt by knockout.

South Lake Tahoe residents Keenan Herrera, Kenny Howell and Emily Sears all earned wins Saturday, March 19, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at Stateline.

Herrera, a 185-pounder from Escobar Training Grounds on the South Shore, defeated Reno’s Brennan Mishler by knockout. His middleweight Muay Thai full rules bout was a 5-rounder that never made it to the end.

Herrera, who earlier in the week earned his black belt, pinned his opponent against the ropes in the third round and provided the finishing blows.

“Keenan had him rocked against the ropes and threw three elbows in a row and that guy was done,” said Coach Cori Escobar. “ And he received his black belt the same week, so he got two belts in one week, pretty good week.”

Howell, a 130-pounder, won all three rounds of his fight in impressive style against Rath Chim.

“Kenny looked amazing, he was sharp and kept his cool,” Escobar said. “He stuck to his game plan and put on a great show.”

Emily Sears used her “range and kicks” and won every round on Saturday.

Provided/Tim Moore Photography

Sears battled a 9-year veteran from Las Vegas, Breona Vaughn, who had beaten her two previous opponents by knockouts in 30 seconds. But Sears didn’t lose a round.

“Emily used her range and kicks and won every round,” Escobar said. “Her technique was excellent and her opponent barely hit her.

They all had great nights,“ Escobar added. ”It’s super cool to see when people work so hard and get rewarded for that hard work.“

Kenny Howell is interviewed after his victory on Saturday.

Provided/Tim Moore Photography