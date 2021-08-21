Tahoe golf courses surrender pair of aces
Longtime local Rippatoe records hole-in-one at Tahoe Paradise GC
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime local South Tahoe resident Tracy Rippatoe recorded a hole-in-one recently at Tahoe Paradise Golf Course.
Rippatoe, who owns Rippatoe Plumbing, is also a longtime member at the course.
He recorded his ace on July 23 on hole No. 5, “the water hole,” a 111-yard par-3.
Proffitt sinks ace at Mountain Course
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe visitor Marion Proffitt sank an ace this month while playing at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.
Profitt recorded her perfect shot on Monday, Aug. 9, on hole No. 15. She used a 7-iron from about 90 yards.
Proffitt’s home course is Seascape in Aptos, Calif.
